AIR VICE-MARSHAL SUNDAY MAKINDE – SALUTE TO SERVICE

Look, I went to Command Secondary School Ipaja, and as such, I have a lot of mates that have hit the General mark in the forces. People like Sunday Obadina in the Navy, Emeka Okonkwo in the Army also. I am very proud of these boys, especially how they have carried their duties and diligently served the country.

They have not disgraced me. They have made me hold my head up high. That is how I say I should go and visit one of them, air vice-marshal Sunday Makinde, the new Air Officer Commanding at the Ikeja base. As I drive towards the gate, the air force man shout- wait. Stop.

Those ones can be doing gragra. I don’t know why. He say, identify yourself. I say, lord Ini, Duke of Shomolu and Joseph Edgar. He step back, he don see bandit. Remain to cock gun o. He say what is your mission? I say I have a meeting with Air Marshall Makinde. He no believe.

He must have said to himself, what will this crazy man wey no comb him hair come dey do with our oga. Maybe na Mami market he come. He say, ‘call am’. I call and Sunday came on the line. Instant respect o. Sir, you can proceed. By this time the whole base know say very important man don come see oga.

Come and see salute. Regret say I know wear my Duke regalia. I wear the trouser they use to call ‘sofe.’ When I reach Makinde office, come and see salute and respect for me. I almost cry. This was my primary and secondary school mate doing the nation proud. This was the boy, I used to knock on the head. This was the boy that we used to run around in Ipaja picking fruits and doing things boys our age used to do.

See him now in the commanding heights of the armed forces. He was gentle with me. He smiled and regaled me. He asked after my family, and we talked this and that, and it was time to leave. Come and see the convoy, I said, ‘Sunday come and go make I see how dem go salute you and blow trumpet.’ I stood there in amazement and tears as I watched my friend and brother being driven away by a coterie of armed airmen, and I said, ‘ you continue to make me proud. You, Emeka, Obadina, Benbella and the rest of you who sacrifice for this our nation. My own contribution to national cohesion. I am still crying sef as I write.

I will be hosting the marshal to the very best of Afang at his appointed time. I have told him to come with all the soldiers he can muster. I must say thank you to all of them. It will be the Afang Summit to end all afang summits. Afang for our boys in uniform.

