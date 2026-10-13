Army Chief: Contemporary Threats Demand Coordinated Military Capabilities

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has said that contemporary threats demand coordinated military capabilities and sustained collaboration among security agencies to stay ahead of insurgents and other criminal elements.

He also underscored the need for enhanced joint operations, intelligence sharing and multi-domain integration to address Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

He stressed that the increasingly complex and interconnected nature of modern warfare makes it imperative for the Armed Forces and other security agencies to operate in synergy, leveraging their respective capabilities to achieve decisive operational outcomes.

The Army Chief made the remark during the graduation lecture for Army War College Course 10/2026 at the Army War College Nigeria (AWCN), Abuja.

Shaibu explained that the ongoing expansion of the Nigerian Army from eight to 12 divisions represents a strategic repositioning of the force to address emerging security threats, strengthen territorial coverage and enhance operational responsiveness across the country.

He emphasised that the expansion goes beyond increasing the number of formations and personnel, noting that its ultimate objective is to build a more professional, adaptable, combat-ready and resilient Army capable of responding decisively to threats within a joint and multi-agency environment.

The army chief maintained that the effectiveness of the expanded force would depend largely on the integration of trained personnel, modern technology, actionable intelligence, robust logistics and efficient command and control systems.

He stressed that numerical strength and additional formations must translate into superior combat capability, operational flexibility and measurable security outcomes.

He further charged military commanders to embrace innovative approaches to warfare by effectively integrating intelligence, technology, information operations and combat capabilities across multiple domains.

According to him, operational success must also be anchored on professionalism, discipline and respect for the rule of law to sustain public confidence and institutional credibility.

The COAS urged participants of Course 10/2026 to translate the strategic knowledge and leadership competencies acquired during their training into practical solutions that would enhance operational effectiveness, strengthen inter-agency cooperation and advance the ongoing transformation of the Nigerian Army.

Delivering the graduation lecture, titled ‘Winning in Complex Security Environments: Reimagining the Nigerian Army Force Structure for Multi-Domain Operations,’ former National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), emphasised the need for a fundamental reorientation of military structures, doctrines and operational concepts to address emerging security threats effectively.

Monguno highlighted the growing importance of integrating land, air, cyber and information capabilities in modern warfare, noting that emerging technologies, including unmanned aerial systems, artificial intelligence and digital communication platforms, are rapidly transforming the nature of military operations.

He advocated sustained investment in technological innovation, intelligence integration, institutional reforms and continuous professional military education to equip commanders with the competencies required to operate effectively in increasingly complex and contested security environments.

Earlier, the Commandant of the Army War College Nigeria, Major General Umar Alkali, expressed appreciation to the COAS for his unwavering support for efforts to strengthen the college’s capacity to develop operational-level commanders and strategic leaders.

He noted that participants of Course 10/2026 had undergone rigorous professional training designed to sharpen their critical thinking, operational planning and leadership capabilities for contemporary military operations.

The graduation lecture forms part of the activities marking the graduation of participants of Army War College Course 10/2026 and reinforces the Nigerian Army’s commitment to developing intellectually equipped, technologically adaptable and operationally proficient commanders capable of discharging their constitutional responsibilities.