2027: Bende Traditional Rulers Disown LP Candidate Anyaso on Rotation Document, Allege Forgery

Traditional rulers in Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State have disowned and dissociated themselves from a document circulating as a purported 2019 agreement on representation and rotation for the seat of the constituency in the House of Representatives.

The document, linked to the Labour Party (LP) candidate for Bende Federal Constituency, Chima Anyaso over the weekend where in it was purported that the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu alongside some traditional rulers from Bende North and Bende South, the two political blocs that made up the federal constituency signed an 8-year rotation agreement between them in 2019.

In a swift reaction to the development, the Director General of the Benjamin Kalu Movement (BKM), Hon. Emma Trumps Eke, whose name and signature appeared on the document as signatory debunked the claims, saying the document was forged and no such meeting ever held among Bende traditional rulers.

He distanced himself and the Deputy Speaker from the document in circulation, warning against deliberate attempts to cause division amongst the people of Bende and the traditional institution.

The document had stated that the agreement took place on January 10, 2019 whereas the proposal for negotiations was signed on February 4, 2026, a development that casts doubts on its source and authenticity.

In his disclaimer, Eke said: “I have been made aware of a document circulating as a purported proposal on representation and rotation in Bende Federal Constituency. The document is said to have been signed by me, Rev. Emmanuel Trumps Eke, and my Principal, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Ph.D., CFR.

“I wish to state categorically that neither I, nor my Principal, signed any such document. It is false and an outright fabrication.”

On the content of the document, Eke said: “The font and style of writing the names of Traditional Rulers and dates inserted on the signatory page of the document makes it clear that it is an outright forgery.

“Letter one was purported to have been produced on February 4, 2019. The date of the second document is 19th January, 2019. If the traditional rulers have already settled a matter in January, why do we need to seek the same reliefs in February?

“The Traditional Ruler who is purported to have signed as Chairman of Bende South in 2019, Eze Patrick Ude, was not Chairman of Bende South Traditional Rulers Council in 2019.”

“A document produced by Traditional Rulers of Bende will be placed on their official letter head with the appropriate official accouterments and not on a facsimile paper.

“The traditional rulers, whose names are listed as signatories and witnesses to the document, have, at various fora, denied that any such document exists or that they signed it.

“The first page is a bromide of a letter we wrote to Bende Stakeholders in 2019 soliciting their support. They have removed the original content of the letter and superimposed their forgery.

“I therefore state without equivocation that the document in circulation is fake and an outright forgery.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I reiterate again that no such conversation or agreement about tenure and turn took place with anyone, to the best of my knowledge.

“It is regrettable that this purported document is being used to advance a narrative about “turn” and political agreements. Those making such claims should focus on presenting their plans and proposals directly to the people of Bende, rather than relying on a forged document.

“I urge the public to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any document before sharing it. Those responsible for producing, or knowingly distributing a forged document, will be held accountable in accordance with the law.”

Similarly, the traditional rulers whose names appeared on the document have also issued separate disclaimers.

His Royal Highness Dr. Patrick Ude, Isiobu 1 of Umuisiobu Autonomous Community, Bende LGA listed as Chairman/representative from Bende South, in a letter dated October 9, 2026 said he was never a part of such meeting, let alone signing any document.

“I hereby state clearly and without ambiguity to Ndi Bende, Abia State and the general public that I was never invited to, never attended any meeting where such agreement was discussed or reached. I did not sign, thumbprint or witness any document in respect of rotation of Bende Federal Constituency seat.

“My name and office was included in that letter without my knowledge or consent. I dissociate myself completely from the said publication and its content. The general public should disregard the publication as it concerns me. I will remain a father to all political actors and I am for peace, equity and progress of Bende federal constituency”, he said.

Also, HRH Eze Jerry Akpala Igwe (Aka-ji Ofo Item) of Ikwueze Okoko Item Autonomy Community, Bende Local Government Area of the State in his own letter dated October 10, 2026 dissociated himself from the documents.

“I wish to state categorically that the purported signature on that document does not resemble mine and was not signed by me. I hereby dissociate myself from the document circulating on social media as I was not part of such a document at any point in time and it should be discountenanced by the general public”, he said.

On his part, His Royal Majesty (HRM) Eze John Akaliro, Obasiukwu 11 of

Umuonuoha, Umuibe, Ogboko Umuobasiukwu Ozuitem Autonomous Community, Bende LGA in a letter dated October 9, 2026 said the document is fake.

“The document in circulation bearing my name is fake and should be discountenanced as I did not sign or witness such a document”, he said.