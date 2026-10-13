AFP to Storm Made By Design Expo 2026 With New Designs

Bennett Oghifo

The iconic furniture production arm of Julius Berger Nigeria Group, Abuja Furniture Production, AFP is set to storm the globally acclaimed annual assembly of top designers, Made By Design Nigeria 2026 expo scheduled to hold in Lagos from October 22 through 25.

AFP is positioning its participation in the forthcoming exhibition as an avenue to pursue new business opportunities, forge strategic partnerships and showcase its latest designs to industry professionals and related visitors.

The exhibition, scheduled to hold at the National Theatre, Lagos, will provide the company, with an opportunity to strengthen its presence within Nigeria’s design and built environment while engaging with potential clients, partners and other stakeholders.

Among its top-notch products set for display at the expo are the iconic height adjustable table, the privacy glass, mobile drawers, waiting area sofas, French doors, fire rated doors, bullet obstructive doors, Yorkshire sofa, chesterfield sofa, boiserie classic wall panels, and many more.

AFP will also present new designs at this year’s event while also showcasing its participation in evolving design concepts and responding to the interests and needs of the market.

It will also focus on creating opportunities for collaboration in the industry, with the main purpose of the brand being open to establishing new partnerships and building relationships that could translate into future business opportunities.

Since 2017, the company has participated in no fewer than seven editions of the annual MADE BY DESIGN Week. It was unavoidably absent from the 2020 and 2025 versions, but remains keen on establishing a consistent presence as usual at this year’s event.

Over the years, its exhibition booth has attracted considerable interests from a diverse audience, including wood technologists, students, architects, interior decorators, business owners and other professionals seeking to learn more about the brand, its products and its offerings.

The steady interest in AFP’s exhibition displays has provided a platform for knowledge-sharing, professional engagement and discussions on design possibilities and applications. The event also allows visitors to make enquiries, gain insights into AFP’s solutions and explore how its offerings can support their respective projects.