Justify Your Elevation, CJN Tells New A’Court Judges

By Alex Enumah

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, yesterday charged the 18 newly-appointed justices to justify their elevation to the Court of Appeal.

He said during the swearing-in of the justices in Abuja that litigations were on the rise due to “several novel crimes” being committed in the country.

He stated that while the judiciary is constantly on its toes to address the challenges of increase of cases in the dockets of judges, the onus is on the justices to face the challenges.

He added: “You must redouble your pace to catch up with the expectations of the litigants. As judicial officers, you have a divine mandate on earth that you must discharge with unveiled honesty and sincerity.

“You must give a good account of yourselves to justify your elevation to the Court of Appeal.”

He said the figure of the newly sworn-in justices was unprecedented in the history of the Court of Appeal, adding that it is an indication of the times that the country is in.

“Several novel crimes are being committed in the country that has now made litigations to go on a steady rise.

“This underscores the undisputed fact that Nigeria ranks among the most litigious countries in the world.”

The CJN also urged the new justices not to accept juicy but destructive gifts that may get them into trouble, adding that their reputation matters much and counts in their rise to honour and fame.

“Let me point out unambiguously that in life, gifts and wealth that are not worked for, which are by extension undeserving, are always wrapped in calamity and destruction.

“Flee from them and keep your heads high above the murky waters of corruption so that you can be conveniently counted among the very best in the Nigeria judiciary.

“You must, against all odds, conduct your affairs within the ambit of the law and the oath that has just been administered on you,” he said.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) had in March recommended the elevation of the 18 justices from the high court to the Court of Appeal.

President Muhammadu Buhari subsequently approved their appointment in April.

