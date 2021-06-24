Cybercloud Launched at Rack Centre

Cybercloud Platform Limited, a local cloud and VMware Verified Partner, has launched its open access communications tower in Rack Centre, a Tier III Constructed Facility Certified data centre.

Rack Centre enables a base infrastructure for flexible and diverse network access for the numerous enterprise customers and telecommunication providers hosted at the facility.

A communications tower is designed to host microwave radio antennas, with the antennas providing channels between multiple locations. Hosting the open access tower at Rack Centre ecosystem of carriers, ISPs, and content networks, is expected to boost communications choice for the digital economy.

The Head, Cybercloud Business, Miss. Laurel Onumonu said, “With a mission to providing excellent value-added ICT services and cutting-edge networking solutions, Cybercloud is pleased to host the tower in Rack Centre – we are operating more efficiently, faster and achieving our desire in delivering cutting edge solutions.”

Managing Director of Rack Centre, Dr. Ayotunde Coker, said: “The hosting by Cybercloud again demonstrates the depth and breadth of Rack Centre’s carrier neutral and cloud neutral ecosystem. In addition, the open access tower enables customers to provide a wide range of access point into the facility and our customers while broadening the range of services of Cybercloud at Rack Centre.”

Rack Centre is the only carrier neutral Tier III Constructed Facility Certified data centre in Africa and focuses solely on providing best in class data centre colocation services and unrestricted interconnect between carriers and customers. This gives customers a technically superior, physically more secure and lower cost environment for their information systems.

