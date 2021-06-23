COEASU Seeks Upgrade of FCE (Technical) to Degree-awarding Institution

Funmi Ogundare

Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos chapter has called on its governing council to liase with the National Commission for Colleges of Education so that the college can be upgraded to a degree-awarding institution.

The Chairman of the union, Ebenezer Oje, who said this recently, during the inaugural meeting of the seventh governing council with the college community, said it is blessed with high calibre of academic staff who have duly cetified masters degrees in their various fields of specilisation, adding that a good number of them already posses PhD, while others are at different stages of completing theirs.

“Even though the college is affiliated to University of Benin, it is ripe to be upgraded to degree-awarding institution. What is required is to upgrade the existing infrastructure to meet up with the National Universities Commission (NUC). Our NCE students who have been attracted to other institutions can also be retained here for their degree.”

He also stressed the need to strengthen existing programmes through adequate provision of instructional materials in line with the NCCE and NUC minimum requirements, adding that its workshops, studios, typing pools and provision of modern equipment and laboratory apparatus to keep pace with the increase in students’ population, should also be retooled.

“What we have now is inadequate and for our students to compete effectively in the world of work, they should be exposed to modern techniques and equipment,” he said.

Oje highlighted other issues to include infrastructure, staffing, professional growth and career progression, as well as staff welfare.

He expressed concern that members of staff were being owed over 33 months arrears of Peculiar Earned Academic Allowance (PEAA), and appealed to the governing council to assist the management in paying the allowance.

In his remarks, the Provost of the college, Dr. Azeez Ademola recalled the contributions of the sixth governing council to the development of the college, saying that when they came on board, there were a lot of issues which they were able to resolve.

He expressed hope that the seventh council will build on the achievements of the sixth council, adding that the welfare of staff and students will be of priority during their three-year tenure.

“Matters that have to do with promotion and others that require approval will be presented to the council,” he said, adding that since the council is out to uplift the college, the staff should give it the support it deserves.

The Chairman, Governing Council, Alhaji Muazu Adamu said one of its responsibilities is that of general management and policy direction, adding that the council may not be able to achieve its objectives without a highly motivated staff.

“We understand that every issue in an establishment must be dealth with immediately because there is no way we will be able to attain the vision without taking care of the welfare of the staff.”

He appealed to the staff to rededicate themselves to the vision of the college, saying, “as teachers, you should bear in mind that your efforts and activities should revolve around the students. They need our support. This is a college where we train skilled manpower, so we have a lot of responsibilities to ensure that they are cared for.”

Adamu expressed hope that the council members will leave the college much better than they met it at the end of their tenure.

