Aisha Seeks More Personnel for Security Agencies to Tame Insecurity

Deji Elumoye

The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has urged the federal government to conclude the employment of more security personnel to address the intractable security problems facing the nation.

According to a statement yesterday by her Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Aliyu Abdullahi, the first lady made the call while receiving wives of service chiefs during a courtesy visit at the State House, Abuja.

She stressed the role of women in nation-building, saying that as wives of senior public servants, they should support their husbands in realising the mandate to secure Nigeria and its citizens.

She also urged them to uphold the spirit of camaraderie characteristic of families of security forces that is demonstrated during periods of joy and sorrow.

Mrs. Buhari also called for regular and timely payment of benefits of retired and deceased soldiers so that their families get their benefits as and when due.

This, according to her, will serve as motivation for the security forces.

Speaking on behalf of the wives of service chiefs, the wife of the Chief of Defence Staff, Mrs. Victoria Irabor, commended Mrs. Buhari for her motherly role and constant support to the families of security personnel.

Irabor recalled how the first lady had supported families of injured or deceased security officers through regular empowerment programmes.

She conveyed the gratitude of those who had benefitted from the first lady’s efforts, adding that the officers and their families are encouraged by her kind gesture.

Irabor also charged her colleagues to emulate the gesture of the first lady by remaining in touch with the soldiers’ families.

