Princess Toyin Ojora-Saraki Becomes Erelu Bobajiro of Iruland

HighLife

It’s a time of colour and celebration for both the people of Iruland and the wife of the former Senate President and also the daughter of Prince AdekunleOjora, MrsToyinOjoraSaraki. Based on reports flowing in from all corners, the well-known global health advocate will be bagging one of the highest titles in Iruland for women: the title of Erelu.

Folks of Iruland and the surrounding area, whether well-placed or from the grassroots, are preparing for a day like no other since the reign of the new Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulwasiuOmogbolahanLawal, Abisogun II. This June, Iruland, Victoria Island, and the rest of Lagos will play host to a deluge of high-tier government officials, politicians, business people, and other representatives of the crème of Nigeria’s high society.

From what folks are reporting, the former Senate President, BukolaSaraki, is pulling out all the stops to make the day memorable for his darling wife, the soon-to-be Erelu. Need the best juju, fuji or highlife artists on the bandstand? Get the best juju, fuji or highlife artists on the bandstand! For the Erelu-designate and her husband, the Oniru’s consideration is more than a nod at Princess Ojora’s abilities and contributions, but also a big step forward towards even more responsibilities. So, why not usher in the new level with dance and song?

Toyin Ojora-Saraki is a princess. She is the successor to both her paternal Ojora royal family of Lagos and her maternal Akinfe titled clan of Ondo State industrialists. The royal legacy has served to polish her determination to render good works to the Nigerian society starting with the sustainable development goals (SDGs) and their role in cutting down maternal and infant mortality.

Her contributions to health coverage are more than can be enumerated in a few lines. Thus, the Erelu title is not an empty one. This is honouring the honourable and hailing the praiseworthy.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

