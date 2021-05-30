Gulak: House Suspends Owerri Zonal Public Hearing on Constitution Review

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives, Sunday, suspended its constitution review zonal public hearing scheduled to hold on Monday in Owerri for Imo and Abia States.

The Chairman of the Special Committee and the Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, in a statement said the suspension was until further notice.

Alhough, the Deputy Speaker didn’t give the reason for the suspension, there are insinuations that it is not unconnected with the killing of former presidentisl adviser and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Ahmed Gulak, in Owerri on Sunday morning.

Wase said, ”The House of Representatives Special Committee on Constitution Review Zonal Public Hearing scheduled to take place in Owerri Centre (imo and Abia States) on Tuesday, 1st and Wednesday, 2nd June, 2021 has been suspended until further notice. The Committee regrets any inconveniences this might cause our esteemed invited guests, stakeholders and the general public.”

