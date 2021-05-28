Saraki, CSOs Urge Govts to Make Insurance of Markets Mandatory

By Deji Elumoye

Former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have called on governments at all levels to make insurance of market places mandatory in order to mitigate huge losses and disruptions associated with incessant market fires across the country.

The Africa Politeia Institute (TAPI), presided over by Saraki and the Adopt a Goal for Development Initiative (AAGI), led by Dare Atoye, made the call during the second series webinar of “The Grow Nigeria Conversation (GNC)”.

The webinar came on the heels of disturbing spate of market fires and its tolls on the ordinary people and the deepening poverty level.

The groups noted that market fires occur due to carelessness, poor market planning or set up, electrical faults etc.

According to them, most markets in Nigeria serve as accommodation spaces for a lot of people, which is a direct reflection of the poor economic situation of the country.

They appealed to government to ensure that aside security personnel who guard marketplaces, other people should not be allowed to stay in markets.

The groups said, ”Experts at the event noted that proper planning, central electricity generation and distribution system as well as the use of renewable energy sources like Solar can help solve this problem. Most markets are not insured and so when there’s an outbreak, huge losses are recorded and livelihoods affected. It was observed that rather than donate millions of naira to rebuilding markets after an outbreak, such funds should be channelled towards preventing these fires and insuring the markets.

”Also, there should be laws and policies that make insurance of marketplaces mandatory. The need for advocacy and sensitization of market leaders and traders is key towards mitigating fire incidences in our markets. Local governments, which should be the first responders during a fire outbreak, are incapacitated. Poor funding has remained a major problem of the LGAs.

As such, the authorities look to the markets for revenue. Overtime, the market design does not matter to them so long as there are more people coming in who pay taxes.”

