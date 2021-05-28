AfriSAFE Targets 100 Million Africans as Nominations for 2021 Awards Kicks Off

Mary Nnah

Organisers of the African Safety Awards for Excellence (AfriSAFE) have announced plans to kick off a Safety and Health campaign tagged ‘I Am Safety’ as nominations open for the third edition of the prestigious Safety Awards.

Chairman, AfriSAFE Board of Governors, Rear Admiral S. A. Olukoya (rtd), said the goal of the campaign is to reach 100 million Africans with effective safety awareness messages that influence them to contribute positively to the safety of workers, the workplace and by extension, the environment.

“Work-related deaths, injuries and diseases take a particularly heavy toll in developing nations across Africa and this has severe consequences on organisations and economies.

“The ‘I am Safety’ campaign is orchestrated to address these threats, especially at this perilous time we are in.

“We are hopeful that the campaign will influence our audience to recognise the benefit of staying safe and keeping our environment safe”, Olukoya said.

While announcing that nominations could be made via www.afrisafe.org, AfriSAFE Chief Coordinator, Femi Da-silva, said the 2021 award is dedicated to celebrating the Super Humans of our everyday life – People dedicated to making our world safer and better.

Da-silva explained that there are different award categories which include The AfriSAFE Young Innovator award. This award category attracts a rather handsome dollar cash prize and is open only for individuals under the age of 23.

Other award categories include AfriSAFE CEOs Award; AfriSAFE Merit Award; AfriSAFE Health and Safety Team of the year award, among others.

AfriSAFE 2021 is sponsored by the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), the world’s largest chartered membership body for Safety and Health professionals; Hybrid Group, Combined Training Solutions, Eximia Realty and Joint Professional Training and Support ( JPTS).

