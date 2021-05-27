Okotie Raises the Alarm over Looming Crisis

The Shepherd Superintendent of the Household of God church, Rev. Chris Okotie has warned that Nigeria is at the threshold of a major crisis.

In his second public statement in the last three weeks, the reverend said that the forces holding Nigeria hostage would be defeated in the impending explosion, after which the nation would experience a rebirth.

His latest statement came as a reaction to an earlier one by a cleric, Bosun Emmanuel concerning the present crisis.

“The message from Bosun Emmanuel is arrant heterodoxy deriving from abysmal ignorance of sound biblical interpretation of visions and revelations,” Okotie said.

Okotie stressed that Nigeria is not a theocratic state like Israel.

“It is a client nation for God. There is a vast difference. Nigeria is at the cusp of a major crisis which is a precursor to its rebirth. Pristine forces which have been a perennial impediment to the fulfillment of Nigeria’s prophetic destiny are about to be pulverised.

“God cannot judge the body of Christ. That would be tantamount to judging Christ a second time. This is blasphemy at its apogee. We must compare spiritual things with spiritual to engender sound biblical interpretation.

“Let charlatans and self-styled prophets avoid the electrifying currents of eschatology where deep calleth unto deep,” Okotie added.

