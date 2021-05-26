UNILAG Business School Restates Commitment to Economic Growth

By Uchechukwu Nnaike

The University of Lagos Business School (ULBS) has expressed its readiness to boost the entrepreneurship base of the country’s economy, through its programmes.

The Executive Director of the school, Prof. Abraham Osinubi, who said this in Lagos during the orientation programme for the 2021 set of ULBS students, stated that the learning process of the school is more of interaction, which is largely case-based.

According to him, one of the objectives of the school is to ensure that every participant that passed through the institution must become an entrepreneur, who has been fully groomed to develop businesses and create job opportunities.

“This means that we do not expect anybody that has spent two years with us to start looking for a job after graduation.

That is the way we contribute to the economic growth of our country and Africa at large,” he said.

A total of 36 students were officially admitted into the school, as has been the tradition since its inception in 2019.

The institution was set up by the University of Lagos to advance the culture of excellence in executive education.

The participants have availed the opportunity to be mentored by business leaders and gain international experience through exchange opportunities.

They also earn real-world work experience in business and innovative development programmes.

According to Osinubi, having the proper orientation in the business school will affect how the students perceive and undertake the necessary lectures.

He said the school remains the only business school in Nigeria that has pulled to itself, three accreditations by the National Universities Commission (NUC), the Business Graduate Association (BGA) and the African Association of Business School (AABS).

According to him, the ULBS will turn out its first set of 26 graduating students in September.

”Today we are giving an orientation, as well as a small reception to our 2020 set of students, 36 in number, as it has been the tradition. We did not have the right opportunity to do it last year when they came because of the high rate of the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

”And by the grace of God, our programme has been ongoing seemlessly, without break, even during the peak of the pandemic, as we migrated completely online.

”We are however going to start physical teaching and learning this month. We needed to observe all the laid down safety protocol. Though now, we are not saying there is no COVID at all, but we are saying that the intensity and incidences of the pandemic which was at its peak in 2019/2020 is not as grevious as it is now and that is why we can do it today,” he said.

Osinubi noted that the ULBS is committed to being the top class business school, recognised globally for excellence and knowledge.

”Our mission too is to provide innovative business research and training that will lead to the capacity to deliver sound business and entrepreneurial success.”

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe described the school as the only one in Sub-Saharan Africa to run an Executive MBA programme that is producing management and business administrators for the public and private sectors.

Ogundipe, who was represented by the Chairman, Advisory Board of the ULBS, Professor Babajide Alo, urged the students to imbibe the core value of the school.

He assured them that they would be given the leadership that would not compromise on quality, adding that the school will raise top global business leaders, as the advisory board is poised to ensure that they get all the desired support to excel.

”We are taking our standard internationally. We aim to be a centre of excellence which will be committed to raising global business leaders.

”We will also provide you challenging educational experience. Do not be afraid. It is not only to push our name, but also to make you hot in the management work.

”We expect that the experience you will gather from us will be positioning you to be better performers,” he said.

