Gunmen Kill Two Policemen, Five Others in Akwa Ibom, Anambra

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed two policemen and razed a police station at Mkpatak, Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

This is coming as no fewer than five persons have also been killed by gunmen in Ozubulu, in the Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State

The hoodlums also reportedly killed 12 cows in a coordinated attack that took place around 5p.m. in Akwa Ibom State yesterday.

The gunmen were also said to have attacked a police station in Abak LGA area.

It was gathered the burning of the police station at Mkpatak, the killing of the two officers and 12 cows were carried out in coordinated attacks in three different locations of the LGA.

The attacks came barely 24 hours after five police officers and a police officer’s wife were killed in an attack on Idoro Ikpe police station in Ini LGA on Saturday.

The officers were killed in Ukana Ikot Ntuen while the cows were killed at Afaha Ikot Ebak in the same LGA.

According to the source, one of the officers was burnt inside his car while the other officer on motorcycle was shot by the hoodlums.

Akwa Ibom Police spokesman, Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the attacks, however said he was yet to get official reports, adding the police are following the trend.

He said the command has demanded for an update on the incident.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered deployment of tactical team to the affected areas.

In a related development, no fewer than five persons have been reportedly killed by gunmen in Ozubulu, in the Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State

The office and vehicles belonging to the vigilance group in the area were set ablaze.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed the incident but did not disclose the number of casualties.

”Yes, there was an attack on Ozubulu but not the police station but vigilante office by the hoodlums

“They came in Sienna vehicles, motorcycles and attacked the office of the vigilante. Security operatives have been deployed to the area and normalcy has been restored.”

He said the incident happened around 7pm yesterday

