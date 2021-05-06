RCCG Donates Life-saving Equipment to LUTH

Mary Nnah

As part of efforts aimed at reducing infant mortality in the country, members of The Praise Vessels of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos Province 44, recently donated life- saving equipment to Olikoye Ransome Kuti Children Emergency Unit of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

Speaking during the donation, Pastor in Charge of Province 44, Pastor Amos Emovon, stated that the gesture is in alignment with the strategic direction from the leadership of the mission.

According to him, “our dearest esteemed father in the Lord and the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A. Adeboye commissioned all senior pastors to impact positively on our environment.

“He created a new office, Assistant Pastor in charge of Christian Social Responsibility. In our province, we have the office and through that, we have been running with the vision, touching lives within our environment.”

He listed items donated to include digital weighing scales for neonates/infants, paediatric digital sphygmomanometer with different cuffs, Infra-red thermometer, regular thermometer, suction machine, pin index gauge & cylinder, hand held pulse oximeter, regular pulse oximeter, AED machines, multi-parameter monitor and ECG with paediatric leads.

Continuing, he said “today, we want to contribute our quota to the reduction of infant mortality in Nigeria. More than 20 years ago, my first daughter was given birth at LUTH. This equipment will assist the doctors and nurses do their work better.

“We have done various CSRs in different sectors. In the health sector, we have given incubators to state and general hospitals and reached out to the educational sector where we renovated 12 classroom blocks at a senior secondary school in Surulere.

“We also donated security gadgets to the four police divisional stations in Surulere. We felt we should also touch tertiary health institutions.”

In her speech, the Wife of the Pastor in Charge of Province who is the convener and Head of All Sisters’ Fellowship (The Praise Vessels), Pastor Mrs. Temitope Emovon stated that “we can only pray that as we deploy these equipment for the use of the children, in the next 10 to 15 years, some of these children will be in a position to go back and say LUTH was the point of contact that RCCG used to give me a second chance.”

Similarly, Chief Medical Director, LUTH, Prof. Chris Bode stated that “anywhere in the world, it is practically impossible for the government alone to fund health and when you see countries that are doing well, it is not only the government that is responsible. Other groups like religious bodies and NGOs also assist.”

Represented by the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee LUTH, Prof. Lanre Adeyemo, he added, “We are going to make the best use of the equipment. We are Oliver Twist; we would appreciate it if you can give us more.”

