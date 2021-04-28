News in Photographs: Security Tops Agenda as Buhari Chairs FEC Meeting

By Deji Elumoye

The weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting is holding at the State House, Abuja with President Muhammadu Buhari presiding.

The meeting holding at the First Lady’s Conference Room, is physically being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

Seven Ministers who are also physically attending the meeting include those of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Justice, Abubakar Malami and Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama.

Others are the Ministers of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, and Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk.

Other Ministers and the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, are participating in the weekly cabinet meeting from their various offices in Abuja.

The meeting is expected to discuss the rising wave of insecurity in th3 country.

