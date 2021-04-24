Olorunnimbe, Egbuson-Akande, Basketmouth to Speak at NECLive

By Vanessa Obioha

Creative entrepreneur, Idris Olorunnimbe, actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande, and comedians Basketmouth and Bovi are among the high-profile professionals participating in the eighth edition of the Nigeria Entertainment Conference (NECLive) holding Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Tagged ‘Building the Future,’ the event will combine a studio set-up with a live global broadcast. Confirmed participants like Big Cabal CEO, Tomiwa Aladekomo and Andela Co-Founder, Iyin Aboyeji, and Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke, will provide deep insights into the future of the entertainment industry.

“We have gone the extra mile to put together an impressive line-up of participants who will do justice to the subject of this year’s event,” said Femi Falodun, CEO, ID Africa.

“They bring a wealth of experience in business, tech, entertainment, and media to the table. They have the expertise to share insights and propose solutions that will lead the industry into a great future.”

NECLive has attracted more than 12,000 physical participants and 20 million viewers and audiences on television and digital platforms for over seven years. It is an umbrella conference for the entertainment industry in Nigeria, which continually discusses the trajectory of the sector and shapes the discourse and practices surrounding it.

This year’s conference will be hosted by TV personality, Bolanle Olukanni, and will feature a live music performance, comedy set, and live stage dramatic exhibition.

Viewers across the world can watch live on Hip TV (DStv channel 324 and GOTV channel 74), stream the event live on www.nec.ng, or join the conversation on social media with the hashtag #NECLive8.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

