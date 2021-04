Gunmen, Saturday morning, attacked the country home of Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, razing part of the building, vehicles parked in the compound and killing two security aides.

The governor’s country home is located in Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

The attack came a day after Governor Uzodinma met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House Abuja, where he requested for the deployment of additional security operatives in the state.

