GOC 81 Division Appeals for Stronger Collaboration with Defence Correspondents, Calls for Credible Intelligence

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Major General Lawrence Fejokwu has appealed for stronger collaboration from defence correspondents covering the division, as well as credible intelligence from members of the public.

He also charged the media to be guided by the principle of balanced reporting while disseminating information on activities of the division and by extension the Nigerian Army (NA).

The GOC made the appeal while receiving the correspondents at the headquarters of the division at Victoria Island, Lagos.

He further urged them to be mindful of sensational reports as they could attract negative inferences that could influence crisis.

Pledging that he will ensure an open-door policy that would give the defence correspondents unfettered access to clarify any report on the activities of the NA within his area of responsibility, he added that if such clarification is beyond him, he would guide them on the next step to take.

Speaking on his expectation on security within Lagos and Ogun States, he said the military is here to protect all abiding citizens by ensuring that they go about their businesses in the safest environment.

He cited intelligence as the major keys to solving any security challenges as the battle can only be won if the civil populace brings credible information to security agencies that can be used to nip security challenges in the bud before they snowball into crisis.

He further said the division will keep members of the press informed on the progress made in terms security measures put in place to improve the state of security in the states.

On possible plans by the division to prevent possible attacks on government facilities within his area of responsibility, the GOC stated that the military in conjunction with other various agencies are working on strategies to contain any attacks but for operations security reasons he would not disclose it.

He added that very soon the press would start seeing manifestation of significant improvement in the security architecture in the state.

Highlights of the visit included the introduction of the GOC and other principal staff officers of the division as well as the defence correspondents, the subsequent interactive session and group photograph.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

