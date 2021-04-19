Air Peace Pilots, Others Receive Vaccine

The pilots, cabin crew and other personnel that interface with customers of Air Peace have started receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to help curtail the spread of the virus and give passengers more confidence to fly with the airline.

This was disclosed by the airline’s spokesman, Stanley Olisa, who stated that the vaccine was being administered by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Olisa, who commended the federal government for making the vaccine available, stressed that Air Peace prioritises the well-being and safety of its staff and customers, adding that all frontline personnel had been directed to receive the vaccine.

“We directed that our staff, especially those on frontline duties, get vaccinated to protect them and make the flying public feel more confident and reassured whenever they fly Air Peace,” Olisa said.

He added that Air Peace was committed to providing best-in-class flight services and observing strict standards of safety.

Air Peace happens to be the first airline to announce the vaccination of its personnel, a move that accentuates its position as an industry leader in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in protecting its staff and passengers.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

