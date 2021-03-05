News in Photographs: Buhari Decorates CDS, Service Chiefs With New Ranks

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has decorated the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lucky Irabor, with his new rank of four-star General, and the three service chiefs as three-star Generals.

Others decorated on Friday by President Buhari at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja were Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amoo, Chief of Air Staff.

The ceremony was witnessed by Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; Defence Minister, Major-General Bashir Magashi (rtd); and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

The CDS and the service chiefs were accompanied to the event by their wives and other senior officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Here are the images

