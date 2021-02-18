Insecurity: Governors Meet in Abuja

Governors of the 36 states of the federation on the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) held a critical meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, over the worsening security situation in the country.

The meeting chaired by the NGF Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, was still ongoing as at press time last night.

A statement announcing the meeting was earlier issued by the Head, Media, and Public Affairs, NGF, Mr. Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said the meeting, which will be the first physical meeting since the coronavirus pandemic started in Nigeria in February 2020, has only one item on the agenda – security.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

