Let’s Mend Cracks on Our Wall, Osinbajo Urges Nigerians

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday appealed to Nigerians to pray for the unity of Nigeria, saying the cracks of the country’s wall could still be mended if properly addressed.

The vice president spoke through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, who represented him at the inter-denominational service at National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja held to commemorate the 60th independence anniversary of the country.

“Fortunately for us, our walls are not yet broken but there are obvious cracks that could lead to break if not properly addressed,” he said.

Quoting copiously from the Bible, he told the story of Nehemiah and his role in rebuilding the broken-down walls of Jerusalem.

He encouraged Nigerians to study the story of Nehemiah and replicate same for a better country.

According to him, “The story should be a challenge to every Christian in Nigeria who is desirous of following the part of Christian way of life.

“It’s only that kind of Nehemiah’s love that will make us as Nigerians to rebuild the cracks we have in our walls (Nigeria) today. For us in Nigeria, Nehemiah should be taken as a metaphor for that Nigerian who either reside in Nigeria or outside, to cry to God to use the abandoned opportunities in Nigeria to address our challenges of nation-building.

"Nehemiah started with fervent prayers, seeking the Face of God and pleaded with his king to allow him return to Jerusalem to rebuild the broken walls. Because wall signifies peace, security, contentment and prosperity. It signifies the essence of the state of the nation.

“There’s urgent need for Nehemiah in our country, Nigeria, today. And like Nehemiah faced opposition in his efforts to rebuild the walls, any Nigerian that desire to rebuild Nigeria must also be ready to face stiffer opposition which will come in torrents. It can only be diffused by consistent focus and prayers.”

He, however, expressed optimism that the 60th independence anniversary could herald a rebirth of the Nigerian nation, saying no group is more prepared for this task than its religious bodies.

He charged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to provide quality leadership to its faithful and properly guide them in making Nigeria a great country that it has been destined to be.