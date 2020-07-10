Shareholders Endorse Merger of Dangote, Savannah Sugar

In a bid to enhance production capacity and further increase its market share, shareholders of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (DSR) have given the nod for the formal takeover of Savannah Sugar Company Limited (SSCL).

Shareholders of DSR during their Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), which was preceded by the 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM), voted in favour of merger of the two companies as the sub-sahara Africa’s largest sugar refining firm embarked on the next stage of its backward integration plan to revolutionise the sugar sub-sector of the nation’s economy.

Chairman of the company and Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote said the DSR, a top tier player in the industry with installed capacity to produce 1.44 million metric tonnes per annum, would be leveraging on the savannah sugar’s sugarcane production capacity to enhance its production capacity.

According to him, Savannah Sugar has 32,000 hectares of land available for cultivation of sugar cane as well as milling capacity of 50,000 tonnes of sugar per annum, adding that with the merger, further investments would be made to increase SSCL land under cultivation.

Dangote explained that the DSR board considered the merger as fair and reasonable and believed that it would provide strategic opportunities and benefits for the company, employees and other stakeholders as the new company would be operating from the position of increased access to capital and then higher profitability.

He listed some of the benefits of the merger as consolidation of the assets, intellectual property rights, operations, and business dealings of the SSCL into the DSR; eliminating cost inefficiencies arising from duplication of resources and processes and improving efficiency through more focused management of resources and positioning it as the biggest integrated sugar producer in Nigeria.

He explained that necessary approvals have been given by all concerned regulatory authorities and that the merger would positively alter the sugar sectorial landscape as the federal government’s backward integration policy would be

better implemented by the company.

Earlier, during AGM of the company, a shareholder rights’ activist, Nona Awoh urged the government to protect the manufacturing sector through incentives and promotional policies. He specifically asked the government to secure the borders in order to deter smugglers who flood the market with inferior goods at lower prices therefore strangulating the manufacturing sector.

He asked Dangote Sugar to liaise with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and NECA to form a pressure group that should engage the government to increase efforts in curbing smuggling.

He was happy to represent other shareholders at the AGM where attendance and participation were restricted because of the COVID-19 guidelines.

In his reaction, foremost shareholder activist, Sir Sunny Nwosu charged Dangote Sugar to increase local production by setting more sugar plantations as to make Nigeria sufficient in sugar production. He said that Dangote has achieved this feat in cement which has made Nigeria a net exporter of cement adding that it is possible to replicate same in sugar production.

Nwosu was particular that management should increase production volume now that the borders are shut and develop export capabilities as to increase sales and profit.

Another shareholder representative, Mrs. Bisi Bakare tasked the management of the sugar refinery to put more efforts as to make more profits which would result in more dividends.

Dangote responding stated that the future of the business is in growing more sugar locally as to hedge from the fluctuations in foreign exchange. Growing more sugar locally means removing the need for import of raw sugar for refining.

He said that the backward integration which is still ongoing has seen the establishments of many sugar plantations across Nigeria. We will try to meet the domestic demand for sugar from local production, he added.

Despite the challenging business environment and the intense competition in the industry, the company posted a group turnover of N161.1 billion, a 7.1 per cent increase over N150.4 billion in 2018, a profit before tax (PBT) of N29.8 billion, profit after tax (PAT) of N22.4 billion.