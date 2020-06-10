El- Rufai Eases Lockdown on Kaduna after 75 Days

John Shiklam

The Kaduna State government has re-opened the state after 75 days of lockdown it imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Kaduna State Governor, Mr. Nasir El-Rufai, said yesterday that starting from “Wednesday, 10 June, 2020, the Quarantine Order is amended to permit a significant reopening of the state.”

El-Rufai said that churches and mosques are allowed to conduct only Sunday and Friday worships for the time being.

“It is fitting and proper that I begin this address by paying tribute to the good people of Kaduna State,” he said.

The governor also announced that the restriction on intra-state movement has been lifted, subject to a night-time curfew of 8p.m. to 5a.m.

He said: “Amidst considerable uncertainty created by the arrival of a new virus, the people have understood and supported the firm measures the state government took to protect them.

“The KDSG has done its best to ensure that COVID-19 has not resulted in mass sickness and deaths. We again apologise for the inconvenience suffered by all during the 75 days of partial lockdown.

“The next step of staying safe while pursuing socio-economic activities is strictly in the hands of each individual.

“Church services are allowed only on Sundays and Mosques are allowed to conduct only Friday Jumat services, for the time being, subject to compliance with the safety stipulations in the guidelines.

“Supermarkets and providers of personal services such as hair dressing and barbing salons can reopen.

“Hotels can fully open, but with their restaurants and bars offering only room service. Restaurants may all reopen after decontamination, but are still restricted to takeaways.”

El-Rufai, however, said that it is still unsafe for markets and schools to reopen at this stage of the COVID-19 containment.

He said the state government would keep engaging with the relevant stakeholders on the matter to determine the appropriate timing and conditions for reopening schools and the markets.

The governor said public servants would be summoned back to work in phases to be announced by the Head of Service.

“Let us protect each other from COVID-19 by observing health guidelines. As we open up, let us make it a safe moment by committing to personal responsibility. Let us open up and support the pursuit of livelihoods without risking widespread infection, illnesses and death.”

He thanked the people for their perseverance during the lockdown, saying: “You have done it for more than ten weeks under partial lockdown. Let us show that we can stay safe in relaxed conditions.”