Gbajabiamila Sets up Committee to Probe Bribery Allegation

By Udora Orizu

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has set up a 12-man committee to look into allegations that himself and some members of the House collected a $10 million bribe from a foreign sponsor to see to the speedy passage of the Control of Infectious Diseases Bill.

Gbajabiamila made the announcement at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday.

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) had, in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, on Monday, alleged that the leadership of the House received $10 million bribe from Bill Gates to sponsor the controversial Bill.

Reacting, the spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, had told THISDAY that the House could not fall for cheap blackmail.

He said the Bill is still being baked and Nigerians should make their input through their representatives or during public hearing.

According to Kalu, “The Bill has not been passed, it is still before the House and yet to go through clause by clause consideration among other steps before a bill becomes an Act. The House will fine tune whatever is in that Bill but not in the public interest. The Bill is still being baked, still in the oven. Nigerians should make their input through their representatives or during public hearing and thereafter be patient to see the final copy which I’m sure will take care of all our concerns.”

The committee is chaired by Hon. Henry Nwawuba (PDP, Imo).