Deputy Senate Leader Loses Third Term Bid

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Oyelola Ashiru, has lost all the 12 wards of Offa, Offa local government area of the state to former Federal Character Commission (FCC) Dr. Muheebah Dankaka.

Senator Ashiru, architect, is currently representing Kwara South senatorial district, while Dr Dankaka is seeking to replace him in the 2027 National Assembly elections under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dr. Dankaka, Erelu of Offa, polled 20,000 votes. Although she hails from Offa, she is married to a Kano man. Senator Ashiru also hails from Offa.

An APC stakeholder in Offa, Alhaji Mubashir Olaiya, said that “youth, women and stakeholders across all 12 wards came together as one. They chose light over darkness.

“They declared that Kwara South deserves better representation, and they found it in Dr. Dankaka.

“This is not the victory of a single ward. This is Offa standing united.

“A people who refused division and chose leadership defined by capacity, character and conviction.

“From Essa A to Shawo South East, Shawo South West, and every ward in between, the verdict was emphatic.”