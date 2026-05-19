  • Tuesday, 19th May, 2026

Deputy Senate Leader Loses Third Term Bid

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Oyelola Ashiru, has lost all the 12 wards of Offa, Offa local government area of the state to former Federal Character Commission (FCC) Dr. Muheebah Dankaka.

Senator Ashiru, architect, is currently representing Kwara South senatorial district, while Dr Dankaka is seeking to replace him in the 2027 National Assembly elections under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dr. Dankaka, Erelu of Offa, polled 20,000 votes. Although she hails from Offa, she is married to a Kano man. Senator Ashiru also hails from Offa.

An APC stakeholder in Offa, Alhaji Mubashir Olaiya, said that “youth, women and stakeholders across all 12 wards came together as one. They chose light over darkness.

“They declared that Kwara South deserves better representation, and they found it in Dr. Dankaka.

“This is not the victory of a single ward. This is Offa standing united.

“A people who refused division and chose leadership defined by capacity, character and conviction.

“From Essa A to Shawo South East, Shawo South West, and every ward in between, the verdict was emphatic.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.