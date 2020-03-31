COVID-19: Environment Ministry Activates Health Desks in 774 LGs

Bennett Oghifo

The Federal Ministry of Environment has activated health desks in all the 774 local government areas of the country for pollution control activities, among others.

A statement by the Director Press, Saghir el Mohammed said the Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar said this was one of the measures adopted by the ministry.

Mohammed, disclosed that the Department of Pollution Control and Environmental Health, as well as the Environmental Health Officers Council of Nigeria have since deployed their personnel across the country disinfecting and decontaminating public places such as markets, motor parks, airports, schools, and other congested areas in conjunction with relevant authorities all in an effort to contain further spread of the epidemic.

This, the Minister, said is part of the Ministry’s deliberate and strategic effort aimed at containing the spread of the deadly virus.

“We have also activated Environmental Health Desks in all the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the country to vigorously pursue grassroots advocacy, offer guidance and counseling, and to disinfect and decontaminate all risk-prone areas,” he added.

The Minister, according to the statement, has sent his solidarity and words of empathy to Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna State Governor, who was confirmed to have tested positive to coronavirus.

Dr. Abubakar, in a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, wished Gov. El-Rufai speedy recovery and full recovery from the pandemic.

“Your Excellency, Gov @elrufai I wish you a speedy and full recovery from your illness. Get well soon,” reads his tweet.

The Minister, in a series of tweets thereafter, noted that he was pleased to learn about the ways in which Nigerians are coming together to support the containment of COVID-19.

He however, said the increase in cases over the last few days according to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) update indicated that Nigerians need to take more serious measures to collectively contain the virus.

Dr. Abubakar, a member of the Presidential Task Force on the control of the spread of coronavirus code named #PTF-COVID19, urged Nigerians to continue heeding to advice of experts and Government on COVID-19.

He said: “As more people are being encouraged to go into self-isolation, we must remind everyone to stay home & practice social distancing. We know this is immensely difficult for many of us, but we know this is the right thing to do. We can, & must take these steps together. @NigeriaGov.

“The #PresidentialTaskForce of the @NigeriaGov on the control of the spread of COVID-19 is continuing to take necessary action, but we all need Nigerians to do their part. Avoid large gatherings, practice social distancing, wash your hands, cover your cough and stay home.”