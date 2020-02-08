Ugo Speaks on Growth of Afrobeats in Europe

Germany-based, Nigerian-born musician, Ugo, with his recent song “Life is Banana” is dominating the playlists of Afrobeats music lovers speaks on the future of Afrobeats in Europe, as well as its growth globally. The soft-speaking Igbo rapper, who’ll be clocking 34 years, has shared same stage with some of the industry greats and legends and is poised to be one of the fastest growing European-based Afrobeats musician.

He said: “As a Nigerian, and I’m proud to say that over the last few years, no other style of music from Africa has gained global recognitions and dominated worldwide charts well like Afrobeats. I am a frequent traveller, who has been around the world, and from my experience I believe Afrobeats is here to stay. It is a new dawn for African pop culture. It’s quite unstoppable. The world is ready to embrace it, and we’re ready as well to showcase the African culture musically to the world.”

Ugo was born and bred in the suburbs of the eastern region of Nigeria with music hugely influenced by music greats like Snoop Dog, Michael Jackson etc. He also talks about his plans for 2020 and future collaborations.

“My plans for 2020 are to establish myself fully as the brand “UGO” and to reach my full potential as a musician. I believe with hard work and dedication I can achieve that, the last decade has prepared me greatly for this and I believe I’m ready, for the world to hear and vibe to my sound.”

Sequel to his next music is set to drop on Valentine’s Day. “Life is Banana” is amassing good numbers of streams and feedback from people.

UGO might be heading for that part through his thrilling melody and sensational rhythm that back up his vocal flows. Would he be part of the Nigerian industry breakout in the year 2020? We’ll be following his progress. If you want to get more updates about him, then follow UGO on his social media profiles.