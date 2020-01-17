Gunmen Kidnap Former DSS Boss in Benue

George Okoh in Makurdi

Unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Thursday abducted a former boss of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) in Benue State, Peter Unogwu.

The victim, who operate a four-star hotel at Igumale, headquarters of Ado Local Government Area of the state, was said to be traveling on the Otukpo-Utonkon- Igumale Road when the kidnappers waylaid his car and forcefully took him to an unknown place.

A source said on the phone that the former Chief Security Officer of Chevron Nigeria Limited, was kidnapped on the site of Igumale cement factory in Ado LGA of the state on his way back from Otukpo to Igumale at about 5p.m. last Wednesday.

He called on security agencies to intervene in the security challenges confronting Igumale community, saying the local government area headquarters is no longer save for them as kidnapping had become a routine act.

The recent abduction is coming barely one month after a popular businessman from the area was kidnapped and made to pay millions of naira before he was released from the kidnappers’ den.

However, as at the time of filing this report, the kidnappers were yet to open channel of discussion with the family of the victim.

It was gathered that this was the third times in six months that such an incident would happen in Igumale area of the state.

When connected, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident, saying police are already on the trail of the kidnappers.

“The former DSS boss was kidnapped yesterday. Our men are already trailing the kidnappers,” she said.