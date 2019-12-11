One Dead, Many Injured as Trailer Crushes Several Vehicles in Abuja

By Olawale Ajimotokan

A middle- age woman died instantly on Wednesday morning when an articulated vehicle ploughed into several vehicles, at the Kugbo Hill, Nyanyan along the Abuja- Keffi Road.

Eye witnesses said the accident occurred at about 10.00 am, when the trailer developed a brake failure while it was about descending the hill. In the process, the driver lost control of the vehicle, when it crushed the other vehicles on its path.

The articulated vehicle was said to be laden with an excavator, which it was taking to a construction site before it suffered a brake failure.

The accident caused an excruciating traffic snarl on both sides of the Abuja- Keffi Road as pedestrians stopped to join the emergency agencies in the rescue operation for the affected persons and in controlling the traffic.

The remains of the victim, said to have died as a result of shock, was conveyed to the Nyanyan General Hospital mortuary in an ambulance belonging to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), while other pedestrians transferred the wounded persons to the Asokoro District Hospital for treatment.

Incidentally, the accident occurred moment after the members of the FCT Minister Task Team on Traffic control, on routine daily operation cleared the road back set of traders.

Speaking after the accident ,the FRSC Unit Commander in charge of Nyanyan, Arinze Agu, said that it would have been a different story entirely had the Task Team not removed the traders from the road during the morning operation.

Our correspondent saw several vehicles and charred vehicle parts littering the road when he visited the scene.

The Chairman of the FCT Ministerial Task Team, Ikharo Attah, appealed to drivers to always ensure that their vehicles, particularly the brakes, were always in good condition before driving.