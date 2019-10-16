I’ll Be Back and Better after Six Months, Says Injured Uzoho

Femi Solaja

Following the injury that Nigeria’s first choice goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, sustained in Sunday’s international friendly with Brazil in Singapore that has now ruled him out for six months, the Cyprus-based safe hands has assured Nigerians that he would be back and better from the setback.

Super Eagles team doctor, Ibrahim Gyaran, confirmed on Monday night that Uzoho will be sidelined by the injury for a minimum period of six months which has now effectively rule him out of Nigeria’s 2021 AFCON qualifying campaigns against Benin Republic and Lesotho scheduled for this month and November.

However, Uzoho took to his Twitter handle yesterday to reassure Nigerian football fans that he has drawn inspiration from them and hopes to come back better.

“A big thank you to you all, I will be back stronger and better and I’m very happy and honored to be part of this team (Super Eagles) in Christ alone I draw my strength,” he tweeted last night.

Uzoho in an attempt to save a cross in the 60th minute landed awkwardly and thus raptured his anterior crucial ligament (ACL) and was subsequently replaced by Germany-based Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, who thus made his debut for Nigeria.

Of late, since the international retirement of Vincent Enyeama and the illness of his replacement, Carl Ikeme who also had to retire, Super Eagles have had to contend with goalkeeping headaches.

Ikechukwu Ezenwa who stepped in during the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign against Cameroon and Zambia two years ago turned out to be a mere flash in the pan.

Daniel Akpeyi has not also fared better as a substitute to either Enyeama or Ikeme.

Theophilus Afelokhai who sidelined Ezenwa in Enyimba and subsequently forced his exit from the club has also not proven a major contender for Nigeria’s number one spot.

The four times he had to pick the ball from his net in the African Nations’ Championship duel with Togo last month put serious doubts on his credentials in the national team.