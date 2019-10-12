AfriSAFE Award Organisers to Host Night of Glitz and Glamour

by Tosin Cleggy

More than 300 industry leaders from four African regions will be treated to a night of glitz and glamour in an event that will celebrate excellence in health, safety, environment and wellbeing initiatives in Africa.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HSENations, organisers of AfriSAFE Award, Mr. Femi Da -Silva, said that in a continent like Africa where health and safety both in private and public sector is a big challenge, the African safety award for excellence, AfriSAFE will extol and project the silent but excellent work that organisations and safety practitioners are doing.

“AfriSAFE is an annual award project that is committed to celebrating the best of health and safety conscious organisation, professionals and practitioners alike and their achievements in keeping our facilities and lives safe.

Covering all specialties of Health, Safety, Environment and Wellbeing practices, AfriSAFE aims to be the biggest unifying industry catalyst in Africa, recognising exceptional professionalism, rewarding excellence and raising awareness on hazards and the control of risk” , he said.

The CEO explained that the event, which is slated for November 8th at the Sheraton Hotel, Lagos, will be a fun night to share, learn and network. It will be compared by ace comedian SeyiLaw and co-hosted by Ugochi Obidiegwu also known as ‘the Safety Chic and Amazing Adeboyin.

Among our top awardees who had confirmed attendance is the Founder of Juli Plc and Chairman of MTN Foundation, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi who would be honoured for his contribution to the growth and development of Health, Safety, Environment and Wellbeing in Africa.