STEM METS Resources Marks Fifth Anniversary of Providing Quality Education

STEM METS Resources, an organisation committed to inspiring Nigerian children by providing quality, innovative and alternative educational learning platforms, has marked its fifth anniversary.

In the past five years, the organisation has delivered world-class Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (S.T.E.M) based programs to children with the mission to inspire creativity and innovation and also ensure that they are equipped with the skills required to succeed in their careers in future and contribute to the economic development of Nigeria. Since its inception in 2014, STEM METS has organized over 50 workshops, and trained over 7000 learners through its various programs across South-West Nigeria.

While expressing her delight about the achievements so far, Director, STEM METS Resources, Jadesola Adedeji, said, “ We are committed to bridging the 21st century skills gap within the Nigerian educational system by providing hands-on & project-based training programs to children ages 3-16. These STEM-based programs develop critical thinking, problem solving, communication and collaborative skills and the knowledge of these skills, will equip the Nigerian child with future ready, employable skills sets to compete in the technology enabled future work place. We want to develop and nurture creative thinkers who will bring innovation into solving local problems, inspire entreprenurship and also teach them HOW to think not WHAT to think”

“We want to use this opportunity to thank our stakeholders who have been a part of our success, and we look forward to recording more wins in the future. We hope to continue building and inspiring interest more interest for future careers in STEM fields through our fun and impactful curricula; and as technology continues to evolve, our goal is for the Nigerian child, who is the future of tomorrow, to be at the forefront of innovation.” She added.

The 5th anniversary event featured a panel discussion with professionals such as – Folawe Omikunle, Lanre Oniyitan, and Modupe Adefeso-Olateju – who provided insights on the importance of education and skills development for economic development. They emphasized the significance of building transferrable skills for students necessary to improve the overall quality of education in schools, and called on corporates to invest in sustainable projects that will impact the quality of education in Nigeria.

STEM METS Resources programs include Bricks4Kidz, The Little Engineer, and Robotics and Computer Programming which are available through after-school enrichment clubs, holiday camps, and teacher workshops.

Also, as part of its commitment to educating and exposing young minds to advanced tech learnings, STEM METS partnered with Airbus Foundation, a leading innovative manufacturer of commercial aircrafts in Europe to introduce “The Airbus Little Engineer Robotics Program” in 2017. This initiative was established to roll out series of workshops across different secondary schools in Nigeria to train students in robotics, programming and introduction to aviation and space technology. The program has successfully reached nearly 2300 participants in to date.