IMF Salutes Emefiele on Reappointment as CBN Gov

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has congratulated Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, on his reappointment for a second term of five years by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Fund’s Managing Director, Ms. Christine Lagarde, in a letter dated June 18, 2019 and made available to THISDAY wednesday, said the re-appointment came at a key moment when Nigeria has the opportunity to take important steps to strengthen the economy and improve living standards for all of its citizens.

“We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with you and your colleagues and supporting the Central Bank of Nigeria in dealing with the key challenges of ensuring macroeconomic stability and safeguarding the development of a sound financial sector,” she said, adding: “I wish you every success in your endeavors.”

Emefiele, who was a former Managing Director of Zenith Bank, was first appointed as the apex bank governor in 2014.

Buhari had on May 8 submitted Emefiele’s name to the Senate for confirmation.

The upper chamber eventually obliged the president on May 16, saying the CBN governor had performed exceptionally well in his first term of five years.