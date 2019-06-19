Buhari Renews Accountant General’s Tenure

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday renewed the tenure of the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris.

The renewal of Idris’ tenure is the first official appointment by President Buhari three weeks after he was sworn in for second term.

The appointment which was announced in a statement issued by the Director of Communications in the office of Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Wunmi Ogunmosunle, said the president approved the appointment through a letter signed by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

