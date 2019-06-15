Dabota Lawson Acquires New Home

Ex beauty queen and entrepreneur, Dabota Lawson has acquired her dream house

The proprietor of Two-six Shopping mall and Dabota Cosmetics, bought the multi-million naira luxury home from Haven Homes.

The mother of one shared the news with her friends, fans and followers on Instagram, expressing her gratitude to God as she considers the feat a dream come true.

Dabota also appreciated Haven Homes for working closely with her in actualising the dream.

Haven Homes is known for great service delivery, quality products and an amazing customer relations. The company has also worked with celebrities such as AY, Kizz Daniel, Tiwa Savage, Banky W, 2Baba among others in actualising their dream homes.

The company has also completed Richmond Gate Estate Phase 1 which could pass for Beverly Hills of Africa according to property valuers.

Their houses come with creative designs.