Lawmaker Assures Ebira People of Efficient Delivery

The lawmaker representing Okehi/Adevi federal constituency, Honorable Joseph Asuku Bello has assured the people of Kogi, and Nigerians at large that the 9th assembly will deliver on all its promises made during the campaign period.

Speaking to Journalists recently, he thanked the executive Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Adaza Bello, for creating enabling political environment for youths to participate in the politics of the state, both at local and federal level.

He appreciated every indigene of Okehi-Adavi local government for their unwary support and commitment to ensure his emergence as their legislative leader at the Federal House of Representative.

The statement reads’,

He said: “We have just performed the sacred duty of oath-taking as lawmakers of the 9th assembly. It has pleased God through the good people of Adavi/Okehi, that my mission to serve is being realised.

“I am eternally grateful to all of you. To all Ebira people the young and elderly, widows, physically-challenged; girls and boys, and especially, the children; who followed our musical campaign with vigour; God bless you all. Permit me to acknowledge and appreciate specially all the voters that voted for me; I equally appreciate those that did not. We are all winners. One of the instructive lessons from this last election is for all politicians never to take our people for granted again.

“From the bottom of my heart, I greet all our traditional rulers, our Royal Fathers, Chiefs and their wives. I thank you all.

To our Party Leaders and all members of our great party, The All Progressives Congress (APC); today belongs to you all. Our elected Officers, the Distinguished Senators, Honourable Members of the House of Representatives and Members of the House of Assembly; congratulations and thank you”.