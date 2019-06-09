Transcorp Hilton Wins Africa’s Best Business Hotel for 5th Consecutive Year

STORIES BY Demola Ojo

Transcorp Hilton Abuja has been recognised as Nigeria’s Leading Hotel for the seventh consecutive year, and Africa’s Leading Business Hotel for the fifth consecutive year at the prestigious World Travel Awards held in Mauritius earlier this month.

At the 2019 Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony, Transcorp Hilton scooped five of eleven awards won by Hilton properties, as voted for by travel and tourism professionals globally.

Built in a remote location of the city in the 1980s, Transcorp Hilton Abuja pioneered a bustling community and catalyzed Abuja’s evolution into the thriving capital city it is today.

Centrally located in the capital’s commercial district, the hotel is one of the largest in sub-Saharan Africa and serves as a national landmark, having hosted countless heads of state and global events.

With hundreds of industry leaders in attendance at the awards ceremony held at the Sugar Beach Resort Mauritius, the Abuja Hilton – which is owned by Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc – was also awarded Nigeria’s Leading Business Hotel, Nigeria’s Leading MICE Hotel and Nigeria’s Leading Hotel Suite, all for the seventh consecutive year also.

With a host of on-site facilities including 670 guest rooms, eight restaurant and bars, a shopping arcade and extensive recreational facilities, the Abuja Hilton is stands tall among the competition and is acclaimed as the beating heart of its host city.

Receiving the awards on behalf of the hotel, Owen Omogiafo, MD/CEO Transcorp Hotels Plc, said, “It is an honour to have been recognised by the World Travel Awards 2019.

“The award is a testament to the genuine passion and dedication our hotel puts into going the extra mile for our guests. Thank you to all our guests and our amazing team members at Transcorp Hilton Abuja who are at the heart of our successes; without them we wouldn’t have been recognised for this great achievement.”

Kevin Brett, general manager, Transcop Hilton Abuja, said, “We are honored to have been recognised by the World Travel Awards 2019. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to excellence and to providing an outstanding guest experience and is a reflection of our hotel’s exceptional team members and facilities.

“Winning the award for Africa’s Leading Business Hotel 2019 is also a recognition for the destination of Nigeria being elevated among the best on the African continent.”

The prestigious World Travel Awards, established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry, have become a key global institution of the industry, and are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of quality worldwide. The winners set the benchmark to which all others aspire.