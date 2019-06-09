Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akande’s Unending Controversies

It is amazing how the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akande, loves to court controversies.

Since he ascended the throne in 2015, his name has almost become synonymous with controversy.

Sadly, this alleged seemingly undisciplined attitude seems to be gaining attention in the public domain.

Already, some of his actions and comical displays in public are said to be giving some of his subjects grave concern.

But it seems he doesn’t care a hoot, even as he has been nicknamed ‘King controversy’.

However, if you think the former Canada-based monarch is ready to kick this habit soon, you had better have a rethink.

Society Watch gathered that the flamboyant monarch is squaring up for another fight with a top Muslim cleric in the ancient town.

He was said to have chased and embarrassed the Islamic cleric, Alhaji Nurain Ashiru Adio, out of the prayer ground during the Eid-el-fitr celebrations on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

As if that was not enough, he was also said to have warned the cleric to henceforth stop appearing at the town’s central mosque.

A source revealed that the monarch took up the cleric, who is also a top member of Iwo Board of Trustees’, because of his alleged loyalty to Chief Abiola Ogundokun, whom he has been having a running battle with since 2017.

Many claim that Ogundokun contributed to Oba Akande’s emergence as the king of the ancient town. But there has not been any love lost between them, since the monarch reportedly revoked Ogundokun’s chieftaincy titles.