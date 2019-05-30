French Open 2019: Federer, Nadal Reach Third Round

Former champion Roger Federer and 11-time winner Rafael Nadal moved into the third round of the French Open without dropping a set.

Federer, the 2009 champion, needed only 96 minutes to beat Germany’s lucky loser Oscar Otte 6-4 6-3 6-4.

Nadal, 32, eased to a 6-1 6-2 6-4 victory over Germany’s world number 114 Yannick Maden.

Former champion Stan Wawrinka also won in straight sets, overcoming Chile’s Cristian Garin 6-1 6-4 6-0.

Otte held his serve in his opening four services games but was broken in his fifth as Federer, playing in this tournament for the first time since 2015, took the opening set.

The third seed, a winner at Roland Garros in 2009, then took control to move two sets ahead and a break in the ninth game of the third set gave him the opportunity to clinch an assured victory on his serve.

Otte had lost to Spain’s Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in the third qualifying round but took his place in the main draw as a ‘lucky loser’ because of withdrawals.

He then won just his second match in eight years on the main ATP Tour by seeing off Malek Jaziri of Tunisia in the opening round.

Next up for 37-year-old Federer is a match against Norway’s Casper Ruud who knocked out Italian 29th seed Matteo Berrettini 6-4 7-5 6-3.

Nadal won the first five games of the match on his way to taking the opening set in 42 minutes and then broke 29-year-old Maden’s serve in the opening service game of the second.

Maden, playing in the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time, managed to break Nadal’s serve twice in the third set, but struggled to hold on to his own serve as the second seed moved into the last 32.

This is the second German qualifier that Nadal has defeated at this year’s French Open after his first-round win over Yannick Hanfmann on Monday.

Nadal will now face either David Goffin or Miomir Kecmanovic in round three.

Elsewhere, France’s Corentin Moutet, the world’s number 110, defeated Argentina’s 19th seed Guido Pella 6-3 6-1 2-6 7-5.

Sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece fought back from a set down to beat Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien 4-6 6-0 6-3 7-5.

Kei Nishikori, seeded seventh, also suffered a scare in his match against France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Philippe Chatrier Court – the equivalent of Wimbledon’s Centre Court.

Two-time French Open semi-finalist Tsonga won the opening set but the Japanese player came back to win 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4.