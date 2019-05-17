Pointek Targets 1,000 Technicians for Skill Acquisition

Mary Nnah

Nigeria’s leading retail store for technology products, Pointek, is poised to tackle unemployment with a training programme targeted at 1,000 gadget technicians in Nigeria.

Speaking during a press conference held in Lagos penultimate Tuesday, the Managing Director, Pointek, Emeka Oguchi, revealed that the training was basically meant to bridge the unemployment gap in the country.

Considering the fact that employment generation can be duly facilitated through small and medium scale businesses, Oguchi stressed that, “with the youth constituting about 70 per cent of Nigeria’s rising population, we need to have an inclusive economy that will spur national socio-economic growth.

“While it is the role of the government to provide an enabling environment for business, private institutions and other stakeholders have to consistently create and support activities that will improve the economy.”

According to Oguchi, competent gadget technicians and entrepreneurs will be produced through the trainings, while also making sure that the beneficiaries harness hidden opportunities in the technology sector.

“We are extremely proud of our brand reputation among customers across Nigeria and we intend to leverage on this to improve lives by creating jobs and building new businesses. We also believe that this will be effective in curbing social vices as the trainings are focused majorly on students and prison inmates”, he said while adding that the first set of training was recently carried out at the Technical School, Agidingbi, Lagos.