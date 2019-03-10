APC Wins 2 Assembly Seats in Lagos Island

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday declared candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winners of Lagos Island House of Assembly Constituencies 1 and 2 in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN reports that the results were declared at the INEC office in Lagos Island at about 3.40 a.m.

Prof. Olaniyi Okedele of the University of Lagos, the Returning Officer for the Lagos Island House of Assembly Constituency 1, said that a total number of 21,237 votes were cast in the election, with 914 void votes and 20, 323 valid votes.

Okedele said that 10 political parties were registered for the Lagos State House of Assembly by the INEC for constituency 1.

He said that Wasiu Sanni of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 18,305 votes to beat his closest rival, Oluwaseun Dosunmu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 1,821 votes.

“Wasiu Olatunji Sanni of the APC having satisfied the requirements of law and scoring the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected having polled 18,305 votes,” he said.

Also, Prof Solomon Akinboye, of University of Lagos and the Returning Officer of Lagos Island House of Assembly Constituency 2 declared Olarenwaju Afinni of APC the winner.

Akinboye said that a total of 19,121 votes were cast with 868 votes rejected and 18,253 votes valid.

He said that Olarenwaju Afinni polled 16,010 votes, followed by Sanni Ismail of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 2,096 votes.

He said that nine political parties were recognised for the Lagos State House of Assembly by the INEC for constituency 2.

The returning officer said AAP scored 12 votes, AD scored 29, ADC scored 95, DA scored 2, MAJA scored 1, MPN scored 1, while SDP polled 7 votes.

Akinboye declared Mr Olarenwaju Sulaimon Afinni of the APC winner, having satisfied the requirements of law and having scored the highest number of votes. He returned Afinni elected.

“ Olarenwaju Sulaimon Afinni of the APC having satisfied the requirements of law and scoring the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected having polled 16,010 votes,” Akinboye said.(NAN)