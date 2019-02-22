PDP Accuses INEC of Hoarding Result Sheets

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of withholding sensitive election materials, including collation (form EC8D) and result (form EC8E) sheets, in states considered to be PDP strongholds.

The party in a statement issued Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, cautioned INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, not to allow the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to use him to derail the electoral process, particularly after the disgraceful postponement of the February 16 elections.

He said intelligence at the party’s diisposal showed that certain compromised INEC officials were working with agents of the APC to hold back the materials so as to pave way for the allocation of fictitious results to President Muhammadu Buhari and APC National Assembly candidates in the affected states.

Ologbondiyan stated, “For instance, in Abia state, no collation forms and result sheets have been received for the Senatorial elections, while no result sheets for all the elections have been received in Delta and various other states.

“Also in Kano state, only 105 Senate result sheets have been received in Garko Local Government Area instead of 144 . Rogo LGA has received 106 Senate result sheets instead of 141; Danbatta has received 28 cartons of House of Representatives ballot papers instead of 29, while Tofa LGA has received 18 cartons instead of 19. This scenario is playing out in many other states.”

The main opposition party said that Nigerians were alert and were noting the trend and would spare no thoughts in standing against any attempt by INEC and the APC to rig this election.

The PDP therefore called on Yakubu to immediately release the materials to their respective designated points and cautioned that it will never allow anybody to use any means to rig the election.