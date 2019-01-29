APC Senatorial Candidate Pledges to Ensure Devt of Lagos East

By Oladipupo Awojobi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Lagos East Senatorial District, Hon. Bayo Osinowo, has said that his passion to bring more federal presence and dividends of democracy to the masses informed his aspiration.

Osinowo, representing Kosofe Constituency I at the Lagos State House of Assembly, gave the promise at a Town Hall meeting organised by “Team Pepper Mobilisation Committee” in the constituency.

The event, which held at CMD, Magodo, Lagos, was attended by party leaders, members, artisans, youths groups, market men and women among others.

The event, tagged “Pepperito Meets Kosofe Stakeholders” also had in attendance some traditional rulers and religious leaders.

According to Osinowo, the meeting is to feel the pulse and the needs of the people of the district again before proceeding to represent them at the senate

The lawmaker, popularly known as “Pepperito, Unifier and Stabilizer” said that his intention was to pursue the wishes of the people and put smiles on their faces if he emerged the winner of the February 16 polls.

Osinowo, who commended the National Leader of the party, Senator Bola Tinubu, for his role along with other progressive leaders, said that Lagos and the entire Yoruba states had been known for progressive politics since the days of the late Chief MKO Abiola.

“APC has been moved from the mud, it has now rebranded. We appeal to all CDAs, CDCs, students, youths, market men and women to keep supporting the progressives.

“Without you, we are nothing and cannot achieve anything. Please open your eyes when casting your votes and when votes are being counted.

“My interest is to help humanity more at the senate and I want to assure everyone of dividends of democracy. I will not disappoint your, trust in me,” the candidate vowed.

He urged the people to vote rightly to reduce the number of void votes during elections.

The lawmaker representing Kosofe Constituency II in Lagos Assembly, Hon. Tunde Braimo, said that APC had done a lot for the people and that many more dividends of democracy were still in the pipeline.

Braimoh said: “We have a lot to do, give the progressives led by President Muhammadu Buhari time to accomplish all he has in mind. We have seen a lot of development under this government.”

Braimoh, who is seeking reelection, commended the Federal Government for infrastructural development and empowerment programmes for the youths.