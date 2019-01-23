Corona Honours Staff for Passion, Dedication

The Corona Schools’ Trust Council recently held its annual Staff Day to celebrate and appreciate the importance of its staff, who have consistently demonstrated the passion to mould and influence the lives of the future generation of leaders.

The event provides an opportunity for the Governing Board to reward and recognise deserving members of staff who during the past school year, took advantage of the opportunities within the system and excelled by sustaining their professionalism, creativity, commitment, ethics and self-development; it is also a day to celebrate members of staff for their loyalty to the organisation.

The Staff Day also serves as a team bonding forum in appreciation of each individual staff’s contribution to the Corona Schools’ vision to be Nigeria’s leading educational institution, focused on and dedicated to providing well-rounded and proudly Nigerian young men and women, equipped for continuous learning, self-mastery and leadership.

In her remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, Corona Schools’ Trust Council, Mrs. Adeyoyin Adesina said: “As we celebrate our employees at our annual Staff Day, we are reminded that no marketing effort or social media buzz can be a substitute for what we do at Corona Schools. Our people make the difference-parents, students, teaching and non-teaching members of staff.

“The experience we deliver in our schools, the strength and equity of our brand, and the primary reason for our current and future success is because of all of you.”

She added: “Our diverse strengths and skills drawn together by a common passion for providing world-class education to children have continuously made us relevant in the education sector. The niche of world-class education that has been earned by our great institution is part of what contributes to the success story of Corona.”

She attributed the success of the past six decades to diverse expertise and relevant experience which form a solid platform to build a bright future, hence, the theme for this year’s celebration, ‘Rising beyond Borders’.

Adesina reiterated the Corona Schools’ Trust Council’s commitment to the wellbeing and professional development of its workforce, adding, “as we celebrate, let us be reminded that this is a clarion call never to relent in our hard work and reaffirm our commitment to the continuous improvement and take our beloved organisation to the greater heights.”