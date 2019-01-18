FG Urged to Remove Barriers to Business Success

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial institutions, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim has advised the federal government to remove all obstacles that can hinder entrepreneurs from realising their full potential in the country.

This, he said would go a long way to tackle the menace of unemployment in the country.

Senator Ibrahim who represent Kwara South senatorial district at the National Assembly, stated this in Ilorin, the state capital during the disbursement of N10 million grant to the 100 entrepreneurs in the senatorial district as part of efforts to empower unemployed youths in the area.

The programme was organised by Central Bark of Nigeria(CBN) -Entrepreneurship Development Centre(EDC) in collaboration with RIB Foundation, the pet project of the lawmaker.

According to him, “issues restraining entrepreneurs from reaching their full potential must be addressed if Nigeria was truly committed to put an end to joblessness.”

He said, “solution to unemployment in the country is not sole responsibility of government alone but the desire of individuals to create more empowerment for the citizenry.”

The legislator called for democratisation of job creation and identified empowerment of entrepreneurs as a way of tackling the problem.

Senator Ibrahim who is seeking re-election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), disclosed that he decided to provide N10million grant to the beneficiaries in continuation of the empowerment scheme he floated for the people of his constituency.

He said, “The truth is that the current unemployment concerns cannot be solved by more government jobs, we need to democratise job creation.

“And the surest way to achieve this is by creating and empowering more entrepreneurs (MSME’s in particular).

“If we are serious about solving the unemployment challenges we face in Nigeria; we must fully address these issues restraining our entrepreneurs from reaching their full potential.”

He added, “Addressing issues such as access to land and capital, less government bureaucracy and creation of entrepreneurship hubs will go a long way in supporting SMEs to grow their businesses.

“As part of our seriousness in achieving these goals, today we are here to sow a seed of N10million to the future of our young entrepreneurs, the future leaders of our nation, and share with you what we consider vital in moving on in your business and in life.

“Entrepreneurship can change lives, can change communities, can change nations, but I must tell you that the journey to entrepreneurship is tough, and I must say this often, there is no quick fix about it.”

Earlier, the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, Hon. Razak Atunwa, assured that his administration would make youths wealth creators to dissuade them from depending on government and office holders.

He added that if elected, his government would create more entrepreneurs in the state.