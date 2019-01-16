Old Students Bemoan Poor State of Alma Mater

Kayode Fasua

The National President, School of Science, Ile Ife, Alumni Association (SOSAA), Dr. Muyiwa Ojo, has called on the Osun State Government to rescue the school from its current poor state.

He said this at the official presentation of laboratory equipment worth millions of naira to the students of the school recently.

Ojo, a medical doctor said: “We are here to hand over the laboratory equipment to the students so that they can also have the same standard of education we had back then and hope they can have a better future.”

Speaking on the state of infrastructure in the school, he expressed concern over the poor condition of many buildings and the academic environment generally.

“Looking at the structures alone can make you cry. These were beautiful structures when we were here. We had different kinds of equipment, we had the best teachers during our time. Our library was well stocked and laboratories well equipped.

“We had more than enough then, but the situation is different now. What used to be in excess has now become scarce in the school right now and that is why the association is coming up with solutions to some of the problems. What we are doing is to support government and motivate them. If old students can do this, then the government can do more.

“The school needs more teachers. There are about five subjects that alumni and PTA had hired teachers for. We are hoping that the government will come to the aid of the school,” Ojo said.

In his remarks, the pioneer National President of the association, Mr. Kamil Aransi, a US-based businessman, said the members are committed to giving back to the students and the school that made them.

“SOSAA is the only registered umbrella body of old students that have graduated from School of Science, Ile Ife.

“This is a project we started three years ago and the vision is to unite all graduating sets of the school. We want to speak with one voice and bring back the lost glory of the school. We want a situation whereby the school will be greater than it was years back.

“We started with the recruitment of three science teachers, when we saw that students were failing in those subjects, to complement the efforts of the government and PTA.

“We have been paying those teachers since September 2015. We equipped the school laboratory, refurbished two blocks of classrooms completely, rehabilitated the school borehole, modernised the toilets to ensure proper sanitation and hygiene of students and staff.”

In his response, the Principal, Mr. Olagoke Obi, commended the donors and promised to ensure judicious use of the donated items.

“I feel highly elated to see the alumni coming to give back to the school what they have received while they were here. We are really impressed with the donations. I am sure this gesture will go a long way in assisting the teachers to impart knowledge in the students.