Ahmed Musa Opens 2019 Goal Chart with a Brace

Ahmed Musa scored twice as Al Nassr spanked hosts Al Jandal 6-0 in the King’s Cup yesterday in Saudi Arabia.

The 26-year-old Super Eagles star last scored in the Saudi topflight league in November.

He has now netted five goals in 14 league appearances and his club is second on the table with 33 points from 15 matches, three points behind leaders Al Hilal.

The former Leicester City man last found the net against Shabab 41 days ago prior yesterday’s meeting.

Musa doubled Al Nassr’s advantage with a shot from outside the area a minute after the restart and closed the scoring in the 88th minute.

Morocco striker Abderrazzak Hamedallah was the star of the show after scoring three goals while Brazilian midfielder Giuliano also got on the scorer’s sheet.

Musa has now tallied seven goals in all competitions since joining Al Nassr in August 2018, including five strikes in the Saudi Pro League.

Al Nassr’s next game comes up against Al Faisaly next Thursday.